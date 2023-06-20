Faith Kipyegon awarded by Safaricom for record breaking feats

The two-time Olympic champion Faith Kipyego has received a KES. 2 million cash reward from Safaricom for her exemplary achievement after breaking two world records in 1500m and 500m races.

The two-time Olympic champion clocked 3:49.11 and 14:05.20 in 1500m and 5000m at Florence Diamond League and Paris Diamond League, respectively, to become the new world record holder in the respective races. The Kenyan beat Ethiopian Letesenbet Gidey, who was the 5000m world record holder after setting the record at 3:50.07 in 2015.

“Beating two world records in a span of one week is amazing. It came as a surprise, and up to now, I am still shocked. I didn’t expect this, but again I believe I was well prepared for a good race and to break my personal best. I thank Safaricom for recognising and honouring me; this is a big gesture in support of Kenyan athletes,” said Faith Kipyegon

On the other hand, Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa lauded the athlete for her stellar performance and for flying the Kenyan flag high on the global map.

“At Safaricom, we are committed to supporting talents in the country. We appreciate and feel proud of what Faith has achieved and for her stellar performance, breaking two world records in one week. I believe this will help motivate many more talents in the country,” said Peter Ndegwa, Safaricom CEO

Further, Safaricom displayed Faith Kipyegon’s image on the KICC building as part of her recognition and celebration.

On Friday, June 9, the two-time Olympic champion broke the world record in the women’s 5,000 meters at the Paris Diamond League Meeting, running 14:05.20.