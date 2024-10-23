Fida condemns brutal murder of six women

The Federation of Women Lawyers in Kenya (FIDA-Kenya) has condemned the brutal killing of six women reported over the last three days.

In a statement, the federation termed the killings as senseless and a tragedy that reflects the growing insecurity on women and girls in Kenya’s society.

“These crimes must not go unresolved. We strongly condemn these heinous acts of femicide and call upon law enforcement agencies to prioritize these cases and ensure that the victims and their families receive justice,” said Christin Kungu, FIDA-Kenya Chairperson.

She added, “The alarming rise in femicide cases is unacceptable. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! It is clear that women and girls in Kenya are facing severe threat to their security and safety; therefore, the government, security agencies, and all stakeholders must take immediate and concrete steps to enhance the protection of women and ensure that such atrocities do not continue.”

While calling for an increased vigilance especially in high risk areas, FIDA further called on security agencies on taking an active role in safeguarding the lives and dignity of women and girls.