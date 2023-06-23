Finance bill: Azimio threatens to move to court Monday

By Philip Onyango

Azimio la Umoja will next week move to court in a bid to stop the implementation of the 2023 finance bill.

Led by Rarieda Member of Parliament, Otiende Amollo and the Siaya governor, James Orengo, the MPs said they will demand the court to declare the legality of the bill that has seen Kenyans express divergent views over the tax proposals contained therein.

Others were John Mbadi (Nominated), Babu Owino (Embakasi east), Samuel Atandi (Alego – Usonga), senator Oburu Oginga (Siaya) and Enock Wambua (Kitui) who warned that it was too early for the United Democratic Alliance leaders to celebrate the passing of the bill, adding that there were two options that Kenyans and the opposition have in their quest to stop its implementation.

They were speaking at St. Sylvester catholic church, Madiany grounds in Rarieda constituency during an education day for 21 catholic sponsored schools within Madiany parish.

MP Otiende Amollo declared that he will be on court on Monday to have the court’s opinion on the legitimacy and legality of the bill that was now waiting for the presidential assent to become law.

“It is not the end of the road yet. Those celebrating should withhold their celebrations” he said adding that apart from the court, the opposition will also seek the indulgence of Kenyans whom he said had the ultimate power under the constitution on what action to take so as to reverse the bill that he said would fleece the citizens.

Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino accused the Kenya Kwanza government of giving Kenyans empty promises during the campaigns, only to turn against them and impose heavy taxation.

Siaya governor, James Orengo said it was an act of betrayal for a section of the opposition members of parliament to abandon the citizens and vote for the finance bill that, he added, would burden the ordinary mwananchi.

The coalition Thursday announced it will hold a public engagement forum on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Kamkunji Grounds in Nairobi to discuss the Finance Bill 2023 and the national budget.