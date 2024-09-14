Forest stun Liverpool to maintain perfect start

Callum Hudson-Odoi and unbeaten Nottingham Forest stunned Liverpool at Anfield to end Arne Slot’s perfect start as Reds boss.

The substitute cut in from the left and curled an inch-perfect shot into the far bottom corner, which Alisson could not reach.

This was their first win at Liverpool in any competition since 1969.

The home side’s confidence was high at Anfield coming into the game after three wins out of three without conceding a goal.

And Liverpool had the better chances, certainly in the first half.

The hosts went closest before the break when Luis Diaz chased a lost cause, cut in and hammered a shot against the near post from a tight angle.

Forest keeper Matz Sels pulled off a good save to keep out an Alexis Mac Allister header and got lucky moments later when he almost spilled Diaz’s effort into his own net.

But Forest did create more after the break, with Morgan Gibbs-White and Anthony Elanga shooting off target before Hudson-Odoi’s beauty.

Forest fans were jubilant and the Liverpool support tried to get their team going, but they did not fashion many clear chances to equalise.

The visitors move into fourth spot in the fledgling Premier League table with two wins and two draws. Liverpool are two places and one point above them.