Kihara upstages strong field to win Junior Match play qualifier

After narrowly missing the Kenya junior Strokeplay title a week ago, Mikael Kihara showed class at the Sigona golf club to emerge the best junior golfer at the 2023 Kenya Junior Match Play Championship Qualifier.

Kihara picked up two birdies at the par 5 15th hole as well as at the par 4 17th hole. His second nine was only blemished by two bogeys to play level. In the first nine, Kihara started with two back-to-back bogeys before playing three level pars, then another bogey before closing with a double bogey at the last hole number 9.

“The qualifier was good; it was nice to see the golf course and see how it is playing and everything and get ready for the knockout rounds. The course was playing good,” said Kihara.

Despite starting with a double bogey at the first hole, Belinda Wanjiru composed herself to play level par at six holes and also pick one birdie in the first nine. Her second nine wasn’t as good as she again picked a double bogey, three bogeys and a birdie for a gross score of 79, only two shots behind the winner Kihara.

“Even though there is room for improvement, I think I did very well today. I started very poorly but improved as the day went on. Putting was solid, my tee shots were solid, I enjoyed the day and had a very competitive three ball with me,” she observed.

Krish Shah who won the Strokeplay at Muthaiga a week ago was third with a score of 80 followed by Ngondo Kimemia and Adnan Merali who tied for fourth with a score of 81. Tied for sixth with a score of 82 were Zayan Din and Elvis Muigua. Kayden Wissanji, Ishan Samani and Mukundi Muthusi wrapped up the top ten finishers.