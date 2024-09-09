Four pharmaceutical technologists suspended over professional misconduct

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board, through its Enquiries and Disciplinary Committee (EDC), has suspended the licenses of four pharmaceutical practitioners for professional misconduct.

In a press release issued on Monday, the Board, led by Committee Chairperson Dr Richard Muthoka, highlighted its commitment to maintaining high professional standards within the pharmaceutical industry to safeguard public health.

Two pharmaceutical technologists have been suspended for two years for allowing unlicensed individuals to access their professional credentials and manage their licensed premises.

The Board stated that this negligence compromised public safety and violated industry regulations.

In a separate case, a third pharmaceutical technologist received a three-month suspension for failing to properly close former premises.

This lapse allowed an unqualified person to continue overseeing operations, presenting a significant risk to public safety.

The most severe penalty was imposed on a pharmaceutical technologist who received a three-year suspension for impersonating a student during the Board’s May 2024 examination series.

The Committee’s ruling emphasized the seriousness of this violation, stating, “After a thorough review of the facts and your written confessions, the Board concluded that your actions represent a serious breach of trust and integrity—essential qualities for anyone in the pharmaceutical field.”

The Board, through CEO Dr Fred Siyoi, reaffirmed its commitment to regulating the pharmacy profession and protecting public health.

“We will continue to enforce strict standards to ensure that practitioners in this field adhere to the highest levels of professionalism,” Dr Siyoi said.