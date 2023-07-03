Gachagua to grace memorial service for Londiani crash victims

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is expected to grace a special memorial prayer service for the victims of the recent tragic accident at Londiani Junction that claimed 52 lives last week.

The interdenominational memorial prayer service that will be held in Londiani grounds on the 4th of July 2023, will bring together the area community, the area clergy and guests from all walks of life including governors, senators, Members of Parliament, and other senior government officers.

Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Ms Florence Bore made the announcement at the Kericho County Government headquarters pointing out that after the prayer service, a fundraiser will be held in support of the families of the victims of the fatal crash.

The CS said the financial aid for the victims would go a long way in assisting families of the victims, a majority of who were engaged in informal businesses along the Kericho-Nakuru highway.

“I pass a message of condolence for the lives we have lost in the Londiani accident. This is a time of mourning and we all come together as a county and as a national government to give a good send-off to those that we have lost and also wish the injured a quick recovery,” added Bore.

Bore revealed that the government through the different ministries will also contribute towards the issue at hand saying the Ministry of Health had donated supplies of medicine to the hospitals in Kericho and Londiani.

The CS together with the Kericho Governor Dr. Eric Mutai, Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot, Kericho Members of Parliament, and Members of the County Assembly held a consultative meeting ahead of the solemn prayer ceremony and later toured to inspect the grounds where the memorial will be held.

Meanwhile, Mutai assured that the county government would foot the hospital and mortuary bills of the victims of the Londiani accident.

“The people that were affected the most were ordinary hustlers and their families are in deep pain and that is why we have decided to fully support them by wavering all bills for the victims,” said Mutai.

The governor also commended traders at Kapkelek Centre who have already relocated from transacting their businesses from the roadside to the designated marketplace that is away from the road and safer for them to trade promising to construct a market for traders in Londiani junction.

“We continue to urge traders to avoid conducting their businesses along the busy highways for their safety and as a County was not going to compromise our people’s lives even if it’s hustling, we will ensure traders get safe designated places to transact their businesses,” said Mutai.

According to the Kenya Red Cross Society Kericho Branch Coordinator, family contact tracing is still ongoing at the Londiani hospital and a total of 49 deceased persons have been positively identified by their family members.

The Red Cross officer also said that a total of 56 persons have been reported to be missing in hospitals and in the Londiani Hospital Mortuary.

Friday evening, a trailer registration No. RAC164/RL 2379 registered in Rwanda was involved in a tragic accident at Londiani junction leaving 52 people dead and 32 people injured.

Transport and Roads Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen who visited the accident scene directed that all markets along road reserves should be relocated and KeNHA construct access roads to the markets.

Murkomen also directed through the relevant agencies, speed limits be revised in the area and bumps and signages be provided and the National Safety and Transport Authority include the dangerous section as one of the spots to install speed detection cameras, especially in the upcoming pilot phase to support the enforcement of traffic laws and regulations.

The Transport CS also directed that the County Transport Safety Committees in all 47 counties immediately embark on road safety education and awareness programs for traders, pedestrians school children, and boda-boda operators.

“The Ministry of Transport will also hold consultative meetings with the East Africa Community to guide on the harmonization of motor vehicle inspection in the region even as I call upon all motorists to be careful on the roads for their safety and that of other road users,” said Murkomen.