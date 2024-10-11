Golf: Kiambu to host ‘Legendary’ tournament

Over 150 golfers are set to participate in this weekend’s Kimabu Legendary golf tournament which will be held at the par 72 Kiambu Golf Course.

The tournament is set to attract former golf players who made their name playing at the club.

“We are delighted to host golfers from different clubs this weekend during the legendary golf day in Kiambu Golf. Our course is in a good shape, and the greens offer an enabling environment for players to compete,” said Kiambu Club Captain, Ceaser Mugo.

“I am looking forward to competing against a very competitive group of golfers. It will be a pleasure to play in Kiambu Club, home to some of Kenya’s top amateur golfers. It is going to be tough, but I believe with my experience and good run of form , having won the KCB Series in Machakos, I will emerge victorious in this tourney. My swing is there, and I intend to make a statement right from the onset,” said Machakos-based player, Daniel Salaton .