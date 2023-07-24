How well do Africans know the Giant Panda?

As the capital city of Sichuan Province in China, Chengdu readies for the 31st FISU World University Games, CGTN Africa took to the streets of Africa and asked people for a quick quiz on pandas.

Africans shared their best knowledge of the vulnerable animals while expressing their love for the Giant Pandas and appreciation to China for protecting them.

China’s Sichuan Province is considered as a panda paradise. The animal was classified as endangered species but was downgraded to vulnerable on the global list of species at risk of extinction in 2021.