KDF national wide recruitment kicks off Monday

The national wide recruitment of servicemen and women by the Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) will start Monday.

The recruitment drive that will end on 8th September will comprise of general service officers cadets, specialist officers, Tradesmen/women, general duty recruits and defense forces constables.

Prospective candidates must hold a valid Kenyan ID card, have no criminal record, have a minimum height of 1.6 Meters for men and 1.52 meters for women and a minimum weight of 54kgs for men and 50kgs for women.

The candidates will also be required to be between 18 and 26 years of age for GSO cadets and general duty recruits.

Candidates for specialist officers and tradesmen and tradeswomen must be not above 30 years of age.

Specialist officers and tradesmen and tradeswomen should possess a minimum of two years of practical experience in their field of specialization.

Medical fitness will be a key factor and candidates must have a healthy skin devoid of large or deep scars and tattoos.

The KDF has also cautioned the public against engaging in any malpractices to influence the selection process.

In an interview last week by Channel1 last week Wednesday, Kenya´s Chief of Defence Forces General Francis Ogolla says watertight measures have been put in place to ensure the recruitment is free and fair even as he warned the public against attempts to join the military through the back door.

“I would not want a soldier who has paid his way into the service. How will you serve, how will you defend your country if you paid to join?,” posed Ogolla.

He also said the Kenyan military is progressively increasing the number of female officers, which currently stands at 17 percent, in line with its gender policy.

