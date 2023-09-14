Home NEWS Local News Hunter Biden indicted on three federal gun charges

The indictment marks the first time the child of a sitting president has been criminally prosecuted

President Biden’s son Hunter has been criminally charged with three counts of lying when buying a firearm, after efforts to reach a plea deal failed.

The indictment marks the first time the child of a sitting president has been criminally prosecuted.

A planned plea bargain to resolve gun and tax-related charges he faced abruptly fell apart in July.

All three counts relate to Mr Biden allegedly lying on forms while buying a firearm while he was a drug user.

Court documents show that Mr Biden lied on the federally-mandated forms while purchasing a Colt revolver at a Delaware gun store in October 2018.

At the time, Mr Biden was a heavy user of crack cocaine.

Under US federal laws, it is a crime to lie on the form or possess a firearm while a drug user.

He previously acknowledged the charges during negotiations for the aborted plea deal.

The younger Mr Biden’s legal woes have become an increasingly contentious issue in US politics.

 

