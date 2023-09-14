Fuel crosses Ksh 200 mark in EPRA’s latest price review

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has revised pump prices upwards in compliance with the Finance Act 2023.

EPRA said the new prices are inclusive of the 16pc Value Added Tax (VAT) in line with the provisions of the Finance Act 2023, the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act 2020 and the revised rates for excise duty adjusted for inflation as per Legal Notice No. 194 of 2020.

The new prices announced by EPRA on Thursday will see a litre of Super Petrol increase by Ksh 16.96, Diesel Ksh21.32 and Kerosene Ksh 33.13 respectively.

Consumers in Nairobi will now pay Petrol Ksh 211.64, Diesel at Ksh 200.99, and Kerosene at Ksh 202.61 starting September 15th until the next review.