IEK supports entry of Starlink in Kenya

The Institution of Engineers of Kenya (IEK) has thrown its weight behind satellite internet provider, Starlink entry into the Kenyan market amid opposition from Safaricom.

IEK President Shammah Kiteme says the entry of the firm in Kenya’s internet service market will enhance digital inclusivity across the country especially in remote and underserved areas of Kenya which huge disparity still exists despite the country making advancements to boost access.

“The digital divide not only limits educational and economic opportunities but also hinders the effective delivery of public services. To bridge this gap, it is imperative that we embrace innovative solutions that can deliver high-speed, reliable internet across all regions of the country,” said Kiteme.

On July 5, 2024, Safaricom Plc which is Kenya’s largest mobile communications service provider wrote to the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) protesting the entry of Starlink, which is owned by South African born American billionaire Elon Musk, and such service providers in the Kenyan market without partnering with a local service provider.

In the letter the telco urged the regulator to assess risks posed by granting independent licenses to satellite service providers and the consequent harm it may cause to Kenya.

“We propose that the CA instead consider mandating that satellite service providers to only operate in Kenya subject to such providers establishing agreement with an existing local licensee.”

IEK has opposed Safaricom’s attempts to stop the satellite service provider from operating in Kenya, saying having competition fosters innovation, drives down costs, and ultimately improves the quality of services offered to consumers.

The institute says the entry of the firm into the Kenyan market will ensure equitable access to digital resources since Starlink leverages low earth orbit satellites to provide high speed internet even in remote regions of Kenya.

“Blocking the entry of a new and innovative service provider undermines the principles of free market competition and slows down the progress toward achieving universal internet access,” added Kiteme.

Kiteme has also urged CA and other relevant regulatory bodies to ensure that the Kenyan market remains open and competitive

CA should further give general guidelines to promote entry into the industry that ensure the right principles are followed while effectively protecting the consumer.