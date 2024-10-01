Infant babies too need skin care, say experts

When the term skin care is mentioned, one tends to relate it to adults and mostly the female gender. But did you know that infant babies too need skin care?

Experts say the skin of an infant baby is 30% thinner than that of an adult and loses water much faster making it prone to dryness.

Mercy Keya, an infant massage instructor and pregnancy massage therapist says infant skin care remains an area of concern to many new moms owing to the availability of many skin products and the existing myths.

“A healthy skin equals a healthy baby, if the skin is not healthy it will lead to other problems like the skin breaks, then you start dealing with germs and bacteria getting into the baby’s body and that would cause sickness,” said Mercy

Experts advise that the whole and healthy the infant baby’s skin is kept the better for the baby. The best way to do this according to experts is correct cleansing and moisturising.

“Make sure you cleanse the baby correctly by avoiding harsh ingredients, antiseptics unless advised by a doctor, by avoiding scrubbing. Use products that are gentle, meant for babies and then moisturize properly the baby’s skin because we know infant babies’ skin breaks easily, moisturising it strengthens the barrier on the skin” advised Mercy.

Some of the major challenges mothers to infant babies face include Eczema which experts say is on the increase, heat rush that is said to be caused by over-dressing the baby.

“You know life has really changed, what we eat has changed and we are seeing emerging conditions that were not very common, eczema is on the increase and best way is to identify what is causing it and avoiding it, then see a doctor is the flare up is bad for treatment. The cure for heat rush is simply not overdressing the baby, keep it warm but do not overdress,’’ added Mercy.

The infant skin care lessons were shared by specialists during a Pregnancy and Baby Fair 2024 event organized by Baby Banda Company where mostly expectant and new moms attended.

Managing Director of Baby Banda Wanjiku Njuguna says this year’s theme is nurturing connections.

The event not only offers an opportunity for pregnant women and new moms to share experiences but also access to assorted baby products.

“I’m happy to be here, I’m expectant now with my first child, actually I’m someone who suffers from acne and of course one of the concerns was would your child be prone to skin issues, so what I have learnt here I will not forget and will know how to handle it,” said Maureen Muthoni, a mom to be.

Martha Mihigo who just turned 40 and has a 2month old baby said her age was the motivation to attend the event.

“My first born is 8 years old and when I got my second born 2 months ago I was shocked, I thought I already knew about motherhood, but I realise this is a refresher course. I have been wowed and I’ve even bought are cookies for breastfeeding,” added Martha

Dr. Beatrice Wanjiru a young mother of two from Nakuru said her inspiration to the event was the need to access baby products at a bargain under one roof.

Mercy says a World Health Organization directive advises delaying of infant baby’s first bath within at least 6hours to 24hours unless the baby is exposed to HIV hence the need to immediately bath the baby to prevent infection

“One, the vernix keeps the baby warm and protected, continues moisturising the baby’s skin, reminds the baby of the womb environment. If they have soiled of have blood just wipe it, there is no hurry in bathing the baby, it is of more benefit to the baby than it is to you,’’ noted Mercy

The Baby Banda Pregnancy and Baby Fair is an annual event which brings on board various stakeholders from hospitals, leading brands on baby products manufacturing to service providers such insurance companies.

The event ran from Friday to Sunday attracting more than 3000 mums, dads and industry collaborators.