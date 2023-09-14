Higher education stakeholders to meet in Nairobi for talks on innovation

More than one hundred education stakeholders will convene in Nairobi on 23rd September to discuss and deliberate on the best learning practices in higher education in the digital age.

The stakeholder’s discussion will focus on collaborative, problem-solving education reforms in Africa through the ReImagine Education Conference, organised by the African Leadership University (ALU).

The conference’s theme, “Developing Africa’s Next Generation of Leaders,” highlights the need for educators across all tiers to focus on problem-solving education, which is crucial in solving Africa’s challenges.

Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang, Prof Joachim Osur, Vice Chancellor, AMREF International University and Veda Sunassee, CEO of Africa Leadership University, are expected to attend.

The conference will be held at the Radisson Blue Convention Centre in Upperhill Nairobi.

Speaking ahead of the conference, Kayta Nyangi, Director of Marketing – Strategy and Outreach at ALU, noted that the preparations are in high gear for the conference, which, in their view, is timely in driving a collaborative problem-solving discussion on how to incorporate Africa’s grand challenges into innovative learning models.

“We are ready for the upcoming ReImagine Roundtable Event in Nairobi this month. So far, there has been tremendous interest from education experts, and we envisage hosting a diverse range of experts who will drive this talk on innovative education, which is vital in solving today’s world challenges,” said Katya.

She added: “Apart from promoting networking among the diverse range of attendees, who will include educators, counsellors and education stakeholders from different parts of the country, we shall be seeking to forge valuable connections that will drive our educational standards to greater heights.”

During the forum, the attendees will get a showcase of ALU’s Innovative Learning Model, which can be adopted in higher learning institutions across Africa to ignite homing skills and outcomes among students.

They will also get to engage in a panel discussion around Ubiquitous and lifelong learning and attend workshops on Self-Directed Learning, Mission-Driven Education, and Teaching Emotional Intelligence.

Periodically, the Reimagine Education Conference brings together visionaries, educators, counsellors, parents, discerning students, and all other stakeholders in open dialogue on the current and future state and the opportunities for education administration in Africa.

Over the years, the collaborative discussions at the ReImagine Education Conference have driven meaningful change in the higher education sector in many African countries.