As Kenya celebrates the swearing-in of Professor Abraham Kithure Kindiki, as the third Deputy President following the impeachment of Rigathi Gachagua, another assumes the Office of the Second Lady.

Here’s an introduction to Dr. Joyce Njagi-Kithure, her family life, and what we might expect from her as she embraces this new public role.

Who is Dr Joyce?

As Professor Abraham Kithure Kindiki steps into the role of Deputy President, his wife, Dr Joyce Gatiiria Njagi-Kithure, takes her place as Kenya’s new Second Lady.

Dr Joyce, an academician brings a unique blend of intellectual rigour and quiet dignity to her new role.

She has had a long and accomplished career serving as a Senior Lecturer in the Department of Chemistry at the University of Nairobi.

Her flourishing career in the academic field is evidenced by the numerous publications that she has put out over the last two decades in several international scientific journals including the “International Journal of Scientific Research in Chemistry”, 2022; “American Journal of Environment and Climate”, 2022 and “International Robotics & Automation Journal”, 2021.

From her publications, it is evident that her passion for the environment and chemistry (she has a PhD in Environmental Chemistry) will bring new focus to the office of the Second Lady.

Family and public appearances

Dr Joyce and Professor Kindiki have been married since 2001 and share three children – Anne Imani, Peace Neema and Favour Mwende – whom they’ve chosen to raise out of the limelight.

The couple has successfully maintained a private life, despite Kindiki’s rising prominence in Kenyan politics.

Although little is known about the couple’s love story and marriage, she has shown quiet support for the Deputy President, Professor Kindiki, and has often been seen alongside her husband at pivotal moments.

In a preface she wrote for her book “Statistics for Chemists (Questions and Answers)” she acknowledges the DP’s support thanking him for his “patience and for creating a conducive atmosphere” while she worked.

Reciprocating this support, in his speech during the Swearing-In-Ceremony, DP Professor Kithure Kindiki thanked Dr Joyce for her enduring support.

“Allow me to thank my wonderful wife, Joyce Kithure. A woman that has sacrificed her profession, in her own right, to raise our three children; Imani, Neema and Mwende.

“I am very grateful to my wife and the children for being the foundation and providing the support that I have always required as I navigate this difficult space of public service.” (sic)

This quote and these rare public appearances reveal a woman dedicated to her family and her husband’s career, consistently offering him emotional strength behind the scenes.

While Dr Joyce’s previously reserved nature contrasts with the DP’s media prominent political life, her role as Second Lady will inevitably bring with it more public scrutiny.

Her presence at past public events suggests that she values both family privacy and duty, which is likely to influence how she approaches her new responsibilities in the public domain.

What she brings to the role of second lady

As Dr Joyce transitions into this new public role, her expertise in environmental sciences and her professional commitment to education are likely to inform her priorities.

Kenya’s recent Second Ladies have championed issues close to their hearts; for instance, Pastor Dorcas Rigathi focused on youth and drug rehabilitation, and Rachel Ruto has been dedicated to women’s empowerment and financial literacy.

Given Dr Joyce’s background, she may advocate for causes that align with her scientific and environmental expertise.

She might choose to focus on environmental initiatives, perhaps promoting sustainability, conservation, and clean energy solutions all of which align with President Ruto’s priorities so far.

President Ruto has consistently voiced his commitment to climate change mitigation, sustainable development, and Kenya’s role as a leader in renewable energy.

At the 2024 United Nations General Assembly, he emphasized the urgent need for genuine global cooperation, stating that “political posturing and inaction will neither protect the vulnerable…nor save our civilization from ecosystem collapse.”

His calls to action extend to Africa’s potential to lead in green energy, with ambitious targets such as tripling renewable energy capacity, doubling energy efficiency by 2030, and achieving a 100% green energy grid by 2050.

As such, Dr Joyce offers an ideal platform to advocate for scientific research and education, especially for women in STEM fields and further opens new possibilities for partnerships between the government, academic institutions and environmental organizations.

According to a report done by the African Population and Health Research Centre conducted in February 2024 only 20% of female learners pursue a career in STEM.

As Dr Joyce steps into this role she will become a role model for girls and women alike.

For instance, young children learn to attribute masculine traits to science and consequently associate scientists with men.

Other studies highlight that students are more likely to associate mathematics and sciences with male teachers.

These stereotypes persist in adulthood, where fewer women pursue STEM courses in higher education.

Consequently, Dr Joyce’s academic background in science and education could contribute to a higher percentage of women in STEM and further Kenya’s development goals by inspiring a generation of environmentally conscious and scientifically minded youth.