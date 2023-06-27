Karen to play host to seventh leg as over 200 enlist for NCBA series

Karen to play host to seventh leg as over 200 enlist for...

Over 200 golfers are expected to take part in the seventh round of NCBA golf series scheduled July 1st 2023 at Karen Country Club.

Overall gross winners in men’s and Women’s category as well as junior class will seal grand finale slots set to be played at the conclusion of the series later this year.

The winners of the overall gross, Men’s category, Women’s category, and Juniors category will earn their place to compete in the highly anticipated Grand Finale.

During the previous leg,the sixth round played at Vetlab last weekend which attarcted 252 players Junior player Maina Iraki, playing off handicap 6, emerged as the overall gross winner of the tournament with an impressive score of 76 gross.

In the Men’s gross category, Chrispine Owuor, playing off a handicap of 4, claimed victory with a score of 76 gross, surpassing Watson Burugu who secured the second position with an equally commendable score of 79 gross.

The Ladies gross category witnessed a captivating battle, with Mary Karano, playing off handicap 12, capturing the top spot with a score of 90 gross. Junior golfer Navya Nagda showcased her impressive skills by hitting 91 gross, securing a commendable second-placed position in the category.

Tournament sponsors NCBA Group revelled in the upcoming leg at Karen.

“We are thrilled to be heading back to Karen Country Club for the 7th leg of the Series. Karen Country Club has a rich history and renowned golfing facilities, making it the perfect setting for this tournament. The Series is not only about the sport of golf but also about building strong connections. We are excited to witness the remarkable talent and sportsmanship on display as golfers compete for their place in the Grand Finale”, remarked John Gachora, NCBA Group Managing Director .

This year’s edition consists of a total of 17 qualifier events hosted at various golf clubs in Kenya, Uganda, and Rwanda.

So far, the Series has been held at Railway Golf Club, Limuru Country Club, and Windsor Golf Club, Thika Sports Club, Kakamega Sports Club and VetLab Sports Clubs.

The series also has two junior events with the first one having been held in March in Kaampala,Uganda while the second is set for November in Nyali,Mombasa,Kenya.