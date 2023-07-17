Kennedy road fire: Hundreds of homes destroyed in Durban

In a poor neighborhood of the South African port city of Durban, hundreds of homes have been destroyed by a fire.

One person is known to have died in the blaze that tore through the Kennedy Road informal settlement early on Sunday morning, but there are fears that more bodies could be found.

Video footage shows the twisted remains of corrugated iron sheets used to build the shacks amid the smouldering debris.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. However, some eyewitnesses say it started when two people, who had been drinking, got into an argument.

A South African Red Cross spokesman described it as a disaster and estimated that about 1,000 shacks may have been destroyed, leaving some 3,000 people homeless.