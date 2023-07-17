George Munene and Mugo Jesse win International Pairs tournament at Nyahururu Country Club

George Munene and Mugo Jesse of Nyahururu Country Club beat the pair of Chege Macharia and Dennis Kigundu on countback to emerge overall winners at the International Pairs tournament held at Nyahururu Country Club.

The two pairs played a team score of 45 stableford points.

The pairs of John Koskei & Moses Koskei, Irene Wamithi & Luula Margaret and Jane Wanjeri & Susan Hiuko all played 43 points to close the top 5 winning pairs that secured slots to the Grand Finale to be held on 1st September 2023.

The top 3 pairs in the Grand Finale win a fully paid golfing trip to Portugal for the world finals.

The Kenya Golf Union Chairman, Philip Ochola, speaking during the presentation urged all golfers to embrace the tournament.

“The essence of the International Pairs is to create a fun and competitive challenge to the general, weekend golfer and grant you an opportunity to compete at a national and global level. As KGU we have partnered with International Pairs and have organized 8 qualifiers across the country. This is the second event of this year’s series and we have 6 more to go.”

The next event is set for Kericho Golf Club on Saturday, 22nd July 2023.

This will be followed by 5 more qualifier events at Great Rift Valley Golf Resort (29th July), Nyali Golf & Country Club (5th August), Windsor Golf & Country Club (12th August), Nakuru Golf Club (19th August) and VetLab Sports Club (26th August).

The Grand Finale will be on 1st September 2023 at a venue to be announced and the world finals are set for the 6th to 10th November at the Royal Obidos Spa & Golf Resort and Bom Sucesso Resort, Portugal.