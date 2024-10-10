Kenya reaffirms commitment to global migration initiatives 

Kenya has reaffirmed its commitment to the Migration Multi-Partner Trust Fund (MTPF) for the implementation of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration (GCM).

The MTPF supports initiatives aimed at assisting returnees, enhancing border control, developing skills, and promoting sustainable reintegration.

Addressing participants during the breakaway session of the second regional GCM review in Addis Ababa, Diaspora Affairs Principal Secretary Roseline Njogu, representing Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, emphasized the importance of shared responsibility and collective resource mobilization in tackling migration challenges.

PS Njogu noted that the initiative seeks not only aims to ensure safe migration but also to foster innovation in addressing the complexities of human mobility.

She said Kenya’s renewed commitment underscores its dedication to collective action, solidarity, and the support of migrants.

“As the country strengthens its migration governance through institutional, policy, and legal reforms, it advocates for a balanced approach to funding obligations,” said Njogu.

Njogu stressed the need to adopt the whole-of-community and holistic-Government approach to tackling domestic and international migration matters, as well as global migration management

She added that Kenya’s active participation is key in shaping global responses to migration challenges while prioritizing the rights and welfare of migrants.