Kenya reaffirms commitment to shared vision with China

Mudavadi described China as a strong advocate for Kenya and other developing countries, focusing on reforming the international financial architecture to create a fair, just, and rules-based system.

Kenya is committed to facilitating Chinese private sector investment in key areas of its economy, according to Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

Mudavadi highlighted that China is Kenya’s leading bilateral development partner and aims to invest in sectors beyond the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) projects.

He noted that China has significantly contributed to Kenya’s long-term socio-economic transformation, particularly over the past two decades under the BRI.

“This is a deliberate move aimed at enhancing Kenya-China strategic partnership and, most crucially, ensures that every aspect of bilateral cooperation will bring our peoples together through people-to-people contact and collaboration,” said Mudavadi. stated.

Sectors such as ICT, Renewable Energy, Education, joint research, Retail, Hospitality, and Housing have also benefited from the support of the Government of China and the involvement of the Chinese private sector.

Mudavadi made these remarks during the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of National Foundation Day for China at the Chinese embassy in Nairobi.

As the Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Cabinet Secretary, he emphasized that Kenya is currently investing substantial resources into infrastructure development to unlock previously underutilized opportunities aimed at creating jobs and alleviating poverty, especially in rural areas.

“Kenya acknowledges and appreciates the support of the Government of China, without which Kenya would not be one of the key Belt and Road Initiative partners. Further, Kenya appreciates the Government of China for encouraging the Chinese private sector to invest in Kenya in Belt and Road Initiative projects as well as other sectors,” he added.

He assured that the government remains committed to the Kenya-China Joint Vision and advancing modernisation, in line with the outcomes of the 2024 FOCAC Summit while promoting the four Initiatives on national, regional, continental, and global levels.

At the multilateral level, he noted Kenya’s historical collaboration with China on South-South cooperation. Mudavadi described China as a strong advocate for Kenya and other developing countries, focusing on reforming the international financial architecture to create a fair, just, and rules-based system.

This, he articulated, will facilitate access to affordable financing for sustainable socio-economic development in the long term.

Another important area of Kenya-China multilateral cooperation is the reform of the UN Security Council, ensuring it is inclusive and reflects the current realities of global political and security affairs.

“China leads by example on climate change mitigation and sustainable economic development support,” he stated.

At the same time, the CS highlighted that China is the world’s second-largest economy, the largest manufacturer, a leading trader in goods, a major consumer of commodities, and the largest holder of foreign exchange reserves.

He asserted that China plays a significant role in global political and economic affairs, serving as a key stabiliser in an unstable global economy.

Mudavadi pointed out that China has consistently demonstrated strong governance, discipline, and a commitment to implementing national development priorities that are people-centered, long-term, and focused on inclusive sustainable modernization.

On a global scale, he recognized China’s best practices that contribute to peace and stability, as well as enhanced South-South cooperation. These practices include five principles: mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, mutual non-aggression, non-interference in each other’s internal affairs, equality and mutual benefit, and peaceful coexistence.

“China continues to be the “north star” and a firm voice for many developing countries in an international system that is unfair, unjust and insensitive to the peculiar needs of developing countries,” he said.