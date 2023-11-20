Kenya seek to bounce back against Seychelles in 2026 World Cup qualifier

The national soccer team Harambee Stars will be seeking to return to winning ways when they face Seychelles in their second Group F 2026 World Cup Qualifier today evening at Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium,Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

Kenya lost 1-2 to Gabon in its opening match last week and a win against Seychelles which lost 0-9 to Ivory Coast will get their campaign back on track.

The match is set to be broadcast on KBC Channel 1 kicking off at 10.00pm east Africa time.

“We are going to Seychelles to win, there is no question about that,”Head coach Engin Firat said. “We need enough points to proceed to the next level. We need to try as much as we can to collect all the points we can from our matches.

“Considering the number of players who were missing, I cannot blame the boys. It was not our day. The last 10 days we’ve been very unlucky and being beaten after taking the lead is very disappointing.

“But this doesn’t change our mind for the future, so we have to focus on the next match. I hope we shall be having our full squad in our next match. There will be many matches in our group and we’ll see what happens once we are through with them.”

Midfielder Antony Akumu averred with Firat’s sentiments expressing the teams determination to bounce back despite Seychelles minnows status.

‘’We have another chance to make it better against Seychelles we are not underrating them and we will be going for the maximum points and we will do all we can to get the three points.

Kenya did prepare for the World Cup qualification by registering impressive result drawing 2-2 with Russia and beat 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar 2-1 at Al Janoub Stadium in Qatar.

CAF 2026 World Cup qualifiers

20th November 2023

Djibouti v Guinea Bissau (Group A) | 1500 | Cairo, Egypt

Liberia v Equatorial Guinea (Group H) | 1600 | Paynesville, Liberia

Seychelles v Kenya (Group F) | 1900 | Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire

The Gambia v Côte d’Ivoire (Group F) | 1900 | Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania

Mali v Central African Republic (Group I) | 1900 | Bamako, Mali

Chad v Madagascar (Group I) | 2000 | Oujda, Morocco