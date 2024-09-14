Kenya to implement Labour agreement with Germany

Kenya is committed to the implementation of the labour agreement signed with Germany for the benefit of the two countries, President William Ruto has said.

The President pledged that Kenyan workforce required would meet the labour needs in Germany, and thanked the country for its support during the negotiations of the agreement.

Speaking at a meeting with Kenyan and German companies a day after the signing of the Comprehensive Agreement on Sharing of Labour, Talent and Mobility in Berlin on Saturday, he said: “We are aware that the German labour market has a deficiency of close to 400,000 employees a year. Kenya is well-positioned to supply a good percentage of this requirement.”

He explained that the Kenyan education system produces about one million young people into the job market. every year.

“This is enough to supply the Kenyan and the international job markets,” President Ruto said.

Consequently, the President assured investors that Kenya would not suffer any brain drain by exporting labour to countries experiencing shortages.

He made it clear that the companies involved in labour migration must be licensed, ethical and would not take advantage of Kenyan job seekers.

“We will adhere to best international labour migration practices,” he said.

At the same time, President Ruto announced that Kenya is rolling out a programme for teaching the German language in technical and vocational training institutions and colleges.

“Already, several Kenya Medical Training Colleges are teaching German to students in the nursing courses,” he said.

The President welcomed the investors to the German-Africa Investment Conference in December in Nairobi.

“I am informed that over 100 German companies will attend the conference. We look forward to seeing you in Nairobi,” he said.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga were present.