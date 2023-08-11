Kenya, USAID forge strategic partnership for Universal Health Coverage

The Government of Kenya and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) have formed a strategic partnership to enhance healthcare.

Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni Muriuki engaged in discussions with a USAID delegation, led by John Kuehnle, to focus on strengthening Primary Care Networks (PCNs) for publicly financed healthcare.

The PS said this aligns with USAID’s Primary Impact Initiative and Kenya’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

The collaboration is aimed at driving the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) agenda forward, emphasizing accessible and high-quality healthcare.

The USAID team, including Heidi O’bra and Dr. Wangui Muthigani, expressed dedication to impactful healthcare solutions.