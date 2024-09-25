Kenya’s Haiti Mission receives backing from Angola

Angolan President João Lourenço has called for additional resources which include equipment and air support, for the Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti to realize their objective.

This was revealed by President William Ruto through his official X Account after holding discussions with his Angolan Counterpart on strengthening of the African Union.

Kenya’s Head of State said that President Lourenço will embark on advocating for the mobilisation of more resources, including equipment and air support, for the Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti.

Kenya has sent a contingent of 1,000 police officers to Haiti since June 2024 to restore stability in the troubled Caribbean nation.

The deployment of Kenyan police force to Haiti garnered support from the international community including the United States.

During an impromptu visit to Port-au-Prince in Haiti last Saturday, President William Ruto commended the deployed officers and lauded the collaboration between Kenya and Haitian police force.

“The decision to deploy to Haiti was a matter of immense public interest in both Kenya and Haiti as well as throughout the world. The decision was met with scepticism, criticism and pessimism, and many questions were raised,” Ruto stated.

“In deploying officers to Haiti, Kenya was not, and is not, acting in isolation. Rather, we are leading the mission on behalf of the international community as part of our commitment to global peace and security,” he added.

Ruto further urged the international community to support Haiti in its peace and stability efforts.