Legendary Kenyan rapper Khaligraph Jones recently stirred up a light-hearted frenzy on social media after sharing photos and videos of his newly completed mansion.

The grand residence, boasting high ceilings, expansive spaces, and pristine white walls, quickly became the talk of the town.

Fans couldn’t resist poking fun at the sheer size of the house, comparing it to an empty shopping mall.

Some even went the extra mile, photo-shopping images to include business stalls with well-known brand names, humorously suggesting his home was perfect for a commercial centre.

Khaligraph, however, took the jokes in stride, responding with humor.

“Unaamka unapata unatrend sababu umejenga nyumba kubwa inakaa mall. (You wake up and find yourself trending because you built a large house that looks like a mall). God knows these are the problems I was wishing for.”

He followed up with an Instagram post, teasingly demanding respect.

“Ati ground inasemaje? (What’s the word on the ground?) By fire, by force, the OG shall be respected.”

Other celebrities, including Kate the Actress, joined the fun cheekily asking for a small space to set up shop in Khaligraph’s “mall”.

“Space tunashika na ngapi OG? Sitaki kubwa sana. (How much for some space, OG? I don’t need a big one).”

Despite the playful banter, it’s clear Khaligraph is taking his new milestone in stride and proving that as a popular artiste, he can be a good sport when it comes to internet humour.