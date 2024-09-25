Kiambu County Assembly adjourns to mourn departed MCA

Kiambu County Assembly on Wednesday adjourned sittings to mourn the death of Nominated MCA Ezra Kabuga who died following a tragic road accident Sunday Morning along Thika Road.

Debating the motion, members eulogized their departed colleague saying that he was an eloquent and astute debater and made invaluable contribution to debates and motions within the Assembly. He also served in various committees of the Assembly including Public Service.

According to the Speaker Charles Thiong’o, his loss was heartbreaking and devastating, and prayed for continued support to the late MCA during the difficult period.

County Assembly Forum (CAF) accompanied by Chief Executive Officer Ms. Lonah Losem said they lost a visionary and dedicated Member who was an Advocate and proponent of youth leadership.