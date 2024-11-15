Kidawa Tutu, daughter to legendary Jazz Artiste Juma Tutu, presents the “Letters to Loved Ones” event set to take place at Elewa Creative Hub on November 16th.

The event promises an intimate evening of live performances that will explore themes of healing, grief, acceptance, and personal growth.

The event will also highlight the special bond between celebrated saxophonist Juma Tutu and his daughter, Kidawa Tutu.

In a recent social media post, Kidawa paid tribute to her father, reminiscing about her childhood experiences growing up in the world of music.

She expressed deep appreciation for her father’s unwavering support and sacrifices as a single father, noting that if she were to write a letter to a loved one, he would be the recipient.

Kidawa also shared heartfelt memories of accompanying her father to performances and being tucked away backstage when he had no other childcare options.

Juma Tutu, known for his unique Swahili Jazz sound that blends traditional coastal influences with global jazz elements, has been a pivotal figure in Kenyan music.

Overall, this event is set to be a night filled with soulful music, heartfelt performances, and emotional connections, creating a space for attendees to reflect on their relationships with loved ones.

For the ticket price of Kshs. 1,500, the event will also bring together a range of talented artists, including Davis, iReign, Kimoney, Lachy Rono, Coster Ojwang’, Njoki Karu, and Zawadi, to share their heartfelt stories through music and poetry.