Less pomp and Colour in ‘Vasha’ in day 2 of the WRC Safari Rally

Less pomp and Colour in ‘Vasha’ in day 2 of the WRC...

This year feels quite a bit different from the previous two WRC Safari Rally events, where many people would queue up along the Naivasha-Eldoret highway to catch a peek of the most anticipated rally event.

A small group of spectators gathered along the highway to witness the rally vehicles as they left the Wild Life Research Training Institute and drove towards the Loldia, then the next competition stage-Geothermal, and finally the Kedong stage.

Unlike the last two editions, where many businesses closed to watch the cars, normal business operations were going on at the Central Business District in Naivasha.

A few we spoke to, some claimed tough economic times as the reason they wouldn’t abandon their businesses to cheer on the rally drivers, while others were not aware of the ongoing rally.

Less pomp and color was also witnessed along spectator stages, with fewer crowds cheering the action in comparison to the 2021 and 2022 editions.

After Friday, day 3 action will get underway with Soysambu, Elementaita, and Sleeping Warriors looped stages covering a total of 75.44 km, before culminating on Sunday.