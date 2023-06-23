DCI intercept car used in a spate of housebreaking incidents

Detectives based at the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) headquarters have intercepted a motor vehicle used in a spate of housebreaking incidents in the Syokimau area.

The interception took place following a mid-morning car chase with the suspects in Kasarani.

According to the DCI detectives, the pursuit and subsequent interception of the vehicle in which several suspected stolen properties were recovered followed numerous complaints by victims, where most of the breakings were staged during the day.

CCTV footage circulated in various social media platforms captured the detained vehicle – a white Toyota Vanguard bearing fake registration numbers – being used by the suspects.

Staging a sting operation, a team of DCI’s Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau detectives caught up with the suspects at Roasters area in Kasarani, but the occupants defied orders to stop and sped off towards Baba Dogo as police gave chase.

The occupants then abandoned the vehicle at Ngei Estate and escaped on foot, leaving behind the car Reg. No KCX 030P, whose registration in most thievery operations was altered to KCJ 530C.

Upon search, 5 TV sets (3 Samsung, a Vitron, and Amtec TVs), a PlayStation 5, a Lenovo laptop, crowbars, metal hooks, a bunch of keys, and several number plate stickers were found.

The detectives say that proper documentation has been done and the recoveries preserved as exhibits.

Meanwhile, the DCI is still in pursuit of the suspects and any possible accomplices who escaped.