Malkia Strikers bullish ahead of the Brazil opener

The national women’s volleyball team head coach Japhet Munala is urging his charges to give it all when they open their Olympic Games against Brazil at the Paris Arena,France.

Munala is eyeing an upset against the two Olympic Champions placed 18 positions above Kenya in FIVB rankings. Munala declared the team ready ahead of the clash.

‘’Brazil has won this tournament before but we are fearless, we have prepared well and we are ready to face them on Monday. We have agreed with the players to give it all in the match and come out with victory’’, Munala remarked.

Malkia Strikers warmed up for the Olympic Games by playing in the FIVB Challenger Cup In Manilla,Philipines where they were knocked out at the quarter final stage by Puerto Rico. Malkia would later camp in Miramas,Southern France for two weeks before coming to Paris for the games.

‘’We have already polished on all the aspects of our play including the service, defence, striking and reception’’ Munala remarked.

Kenya Volleyball Federation deputy President and former head coach Paul Bitok believes time is due for Kenya to get past the group phase,or even win a set at the Olympic Games.

‘’They should be able to work as a team,polish up on the reception and attack strongly.I believe this time round Kenya can get out of the group’’ Bitok intimated.

Captain and middle blocker Trizah Atuka headlines the squad that also consists charismatic and productive opposite Sharon ‘Chumba’Kiprono and talented libero Aggripina Kundu. Outside hitter Greek based Veronica Adhiambo will be a key player for Kenya.

Kenya will also count on setters Esther Mutinda and Immaculate Nekesa.Opposite player Pamela Adhiambo showed what she’s capable of doing during the challenger Cup and is set to play a critical role as Kenya chases its first ever win at the Olympic Games.

Malkia Strikers in their second consecutive Olympic Games appearance will seek to improve on their previous showing at the games in which they have failed to advance past the group phase in a total of four appearances.

After the Brazil duel Monday Kenya will play two time Bronze winners Poland on Wednesday and then wind up its group B campaign against 1964 and 1976 Olympic Games gold medalists Japan on August 3rd at the South Paris Arena.

Malkia Strikers: Liberos: Aggripina Kundu, Opposite: Sharon Chepchumba,Loice Simiyu,Pamela Adhiambo,Outside Hitters:Veronica Adhiambo,Juliana Namutira,Leonida Kasaya Setters:Emmaculate Nekesa, Esther Mutinda,Middle blockers:Triza Atuka,Edith Wisa,Belinda Barasa,Lorine Chebet,