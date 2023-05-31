KVF names provisional squad ahead of the Africa Nations Cup

The Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) has announced a provisional squad for Malkia Strikers, which is set for a training camp in Morocco, ahead of the FIVB Challenger Cup in France and the Africa Nations Cup in Cameroon in August.
Malkia strikers selected squad has a blend of both youthful and experienced players plying their trade locally and internationally.
Most of the selected players are from Kenya Pipeline team which bagged a silver medal at the recent Africa Volleyball Club Championship in Tunisia as well as former African champions Kenya Commercial Bank.
The team comprises of:-
Setters
Emmaculate Nekesa – KCB
Rose Magoi – Pipeline
Veronica Kilabat – KDF
Esther Mutinda – KCB
Opposition players
Sharon Chumba – Aris Thessaloniki, Greece
Loice Simiyu – Pipeline
Pamela Adhiambo – Pipeline
Left attackers
Moim Mercy – KCB
Veronica Adhiambo – Tarsus Belediyespor, Turkey
Juliana Namutira – KCB
Leonida Kasaya – Pipeline
Jemimah Siango – DCI
Yvone Wavinya – Prisons
Liberos
Delphine Misoki – Prisons
Agripina Kundu – Pipeline
Middle Blockers
Edith Wisah – KCB
Belinda Barasa – KCB
Lorine Chebet – Prisons
Gladys Ekaru – Pipeline
Trizah Atuka – Pipeline
The team will be under the tutelage of experienced coaches Luizomar De Moura,head coach Paul Bitok and Japheth Munala.
The unveiling the squad was witnessed by KVF executive committee, including President Charles Nyaberi, Kenya National Sports Council Chairman Mr. Nderitu Gikaria and Coach Paul Bitok.