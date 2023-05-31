KVF names provisional squad ahead of the Africa Nations Cup

The team will be under the tutelage of experienced coaches Luizomar De Moura,head coach Paul Bitok and Japheth Munala.

The Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) has announced a provisional squad for Malkia Strikers, which is set for a training camp in Morocco, ahead of the FIVB Challenger Cup in France and the Africa Nations Cup in Cameroon in August.

Malkia strikers selected squad has a blend of both youthful and experienced players plying their trade locally and internationally.

Most of the selected players are from Kenya Pipeline team which bagged a silver medal at the recent Africa Volleyball Club Championship in Tunisia as well as former African champions Kenya Commercial Bank.

The team comprises of:-

Setters

Emmaculate Nekesa – KCB

Rose Magoi – Pipeline

Veronica Kilabat – KDF

Esther Mutinda – KCB

Opposition players

Sharon Chumba – Aris Thessaloniki, Greece

Loice Simiyu – Pipeline

Pamela Adhiambo – Pipeline

Left attackers

Moim Mercy – KCB

Veronica Adhiambo – Tarsus Belediyespor, Turkey

Juliana Namutira – KCB

Leonida Kasaya – Pipeline

Jemimah Siango – DCI

Yvone Wavinya – Prisons

Liberos

Delphine Misoki – Prisons

Agripina Kundu – Pipeline

Middle Blockers

Edith Wisah – KCB

Belinda Barasa – KCB

Lorine Chebet – Prisons

Gladys Ekaru – Pipeline

Trizah Atuka – Pipeline

The team will be under the tutelage of experienced coaches Luizomar De Moura,head coach Paul Bitok and Japheth Munala.

The unveiling the squad was witnessed by KVF executive committee, including President Charles Nyaberi, Kenya National Sports Council Chairman Mr. Nderitu Gikaria and Coach Paul Bitok.