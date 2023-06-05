Malta considers Morocco autonomous declaration as definite resolution to Sahara issue

The two ministers agreed on the exclusivity of the UN in the political process and reaffirmed their support for UN Security Council Resolutions 2602 and 2654

Malta has considered the autonomy plan presented by Morocco in 2007 as a serious and credible contribution to the UN-led political process aimed at advancing towards a definitive resolution of the Sahara question.

This stance was expressed by Maltese Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade, Ian Borg, on a working visit to the Kingdom, in a Joint Declaration adopted at the end of his talks in Rabat with Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita.

In the Joint Declaration, Malta encouraged all parties to demonstrate greater political will in favor of a definitive solution, and to re-engage in the UN’s efforts in a spirit of realism and compromise.

The Maltese minister also reiterated his country’s long-standing support for the UN-led process for a just, lasting and mutually acceptable political solution for the parties, the declaration said.

