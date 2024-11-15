Meta’s co-founder Mark Zuckerberg recently released a cover of Lil Jon’s iconic hit, Get Low, to celebrate his dating anniversary with his wife, Priscilla Chan.

The tribute was shared on Zuckerberg’s social media platforms, where he revealed the backstory behind the choice of song saying that it was playing at a college party when he and Priscilla first met 21 years ago.

The cover features T-Pain, the American hip-hop artist known for his signature use of Auto-Tune.

The two collaborated to recreate the uncensored party anthem that became synonymous with early 2000s club culture.

In the social media post, Zuckerberg humorously introduced his alter ego as “Z-Pain” and shared behind-the-scenes photos of himself and T-Pain in the studio.

Released in 2003, Get Low by Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz featuring the Ying Yang Twins became a cultural phenomenon, known for its booming bass, infectious hook, and its raw, unfiltered lyrics.

In Zuckerberg’s post, he shared how Get Low has a special place in his relationship history.

“Back in 2003, this song was playing when Priscilla and I met at a college party. 21 years later, we’re still dancing together. This one’s for you, Priscilla.”

The announcement quickly went viral, with fans reacting to the unexpected crossover of tech and hip-hop.

While the cover has sparked both amusement and curiosity, it certainly reflects a fun way for Zuckerberg to celebrate his long-standing relationship with Priscilla.