Mathare United ready for life in second tier, unveil technical bench

Former Kenya premier league champions Mathare United have unveiled the technical bench that will steer the side in the National Super League.

Mathare United was relegated after more than a decade in the top flight after finishing second from bottom . They won the league title in 2008.

The ‘slum boys’ have announced a new technical bench that consists head coach Leonard Odipo and assistants Geoffrey Maina and Julius Mativo. Elias Otieno and James Otieno were also named as goalkeeping and youth heads.

Head coach Leonard Opiyo spoke of the daunting task ahead.

“We have a tough task before us but I wouldn’t have accepted the opportunity if I did not believe I am the right man for the job. I have a competent team to work with. They are all experienced individuals who love the club and are passionate about their duties. Time for work is now”, read a statement.

Club’s CEO Jecton Obure admitted the dismay in drop expressing the determination to bounce back.

“Last season ended with huge disappointment. But you cannot fall and stay down, you get up, dust yourself and continue working. I believe we have the right team for this new chapter and I am excited for what the future holds.”