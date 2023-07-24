The National Assembly Budget and Appropriations Committee has endorsed allocation of Ksh 4 billion annually as allowances for village elders.

The Ndindi Nyoro led committee approved the publication of the National Government Coordination amendment Bill which if adopted by parliament will see each village elder receiving at least seven thousands shillings per month.

The National Government Coordination amendment Bill sponsored by Kibwezi West Member of Parliament Mwengi Mutuse seeks to compel the Government to remunerate village elders for their role in coordinating government agenda.

In the proposed legislation, each village elder will get a monthly allowance of Ksh 4,000 for four meetings that should be held with the chief.

A transport allowance of Ksh 2,000 per month and airtime allowance of Ksh 1,000 per month.

The Kibwezi West MP defending the legislative proposal said the stipend will enhance coordination of government programs.

The National Assembly Budget and Appropriations Committee also supported allocation of Ksh 258 million annually for promotion of national public awareness on sexual offences.

The committee endorsed the publication of Sexual Offences amendment Bill by Kisii county women representative Donya Aburi that seeks to enhance justice for victims of sexual offences.

Report by Kevin Wachira