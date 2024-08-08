Mawingu activates its network in Siaya County

Rural internet service provider Mawingu has announced availability of its network in Bondo, Siaya County.

According to the firm, Siaya County now becomes the 29th county where it has availed its services.

“Our expansion into Bondo marks another milestone towards our long-term vision of making meaningful connectivity accessible to more Kenyans. The digital economy in the country is rapidly expanding and we want to support more Kenyans to tap into the knowledge and connections that it provides,” said Farouk Ramji, Mawingu Chief Executive Officer.

Ramji says Mawingu which has been providing affordable internet to rural households since 2012 has so far registered at least 19,000 active customers in towns and urban centres across the country.

“We will continue providing connectivity access to these areas, which have traditionally not been given priority due to the high capital cost and logistical complexities involved in ensuring a stable, reliable, and affordable service,” he said.

Mawingu further plans to increase internet access and quality by laying out additional 50 kilometres of fibre in some of its existing markets.

This is also expected to unlock opportunities in education, entertainment, and social connections as the firm eyes extending its network to more counties.

“To this end, we are firmly focused on expediting our mid-term growth strategy of expanding our connectivity to additional counties across Kenya this year,” he added.