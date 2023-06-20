Meru Insecurity: IG Koome appeals for calm after bandit attack in Igembe

Inspector general of police Japheth Koome has called on residents of Mutuati in Igembe North, Meru County where five people were killed following a banditry attack to remain calm as the government moves in to boosts security in the area.

While speaking to residents after a Security operation meeting in Bulu Grazing Zone along Northern Grazing area, IG Koome said the government was putting stringent Measures including equipping the enforcement officers with machineries required to fight Bandits.

Koome asked the residents not to reiterate against the attackers and assured that all the culprits will be brought to book,

He urged police officers to work with the community leaders and elders especially Njuri Ncheke to help restore peace in the area.

On Monday bandits raided Njaruine village in Mutuati killing five people including two National Police Reservists and stole 350 head of cattle.

A contingent of GSU officers has been deployed in the area to improve the security situation.