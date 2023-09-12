A devastating earthquake which struck Morocco last Saturday has led to loss of over 3,000 people with similar number receiving medication in various hospitals across the country.

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) has organised a friendly match on Tuesday night September 12th pitting the Atlas Lions, against Burkina Faso with the proceeds set to be donated to the earthquake victims.

According to FRMF statement , all the proceeds from the friendly match with majority coming from the Moroccan community living abroad will be channeled to the Special Fund dedicated to receiving voluntary solidarity contributions for managing the consequences of the earthquake.

The match will be staged at the 38,000 seater Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Lens, France from 11: 30pm.