In a turn of events, Jackson Makini, popularly known as Prezzo, surprised fans and followers by giving his life to Christ at the Empowerment Christian Church in Nairobi.

On the 27th of October this year, Prezzo publicly dedicated his life to Christ during a service at ECC Nairobi with the help of Reverent Lucy Natasha.

The rapper, known for his bold persona and years at the forefront of Kenya’s hip-hop scene, shared a moment of profound transformation with the congregation, marking a new chapter in his life.

“A seed of today is a fruit of tomorrow. Stay Blessed,” he captioned in his Instagram post.

For now, Prezzo remains focused on rebuilding his life around faith, acknowledging that his path won’t be easy but that he is willing to persevere.

“Big shout out to my reverend Lucy Natasha. If it weren’t for you, then I would not be in this gospel zone.

“We want to do a song for the Lord, and I am blessed enough to premiere the song in front of people,” he said.

Reverend Lucy Natasha added a video to her post, and wrote a caption to it, congratulating Prezzo for his new, bold step.

“When you enter His presence with praise, He enters your circumstances with power! Congratulations to my spiritual son @prezzo254 for the release of your new gospel song that launched today @eccnairobi.

“May God use you to reach our youth. Our generation is our responsibility. Proud of you, son,” Natasha wrote.

The new song has yet to be released on digital platforms.