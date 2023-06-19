Nairobi County, Moringa School to train youth on basic software engineering

Nairobi County Digital Economy and Startup Sub-sector, in collaboration with Moringa School, commenced training of the first group of youth at Moringa Campus, Ngong Lane Plaza in Nairobi.

The training is part of plans by the City County, under CIPD 2023-2027, of supporting Kenya’s innovation ecosystem through a tech capacity building of 10,000 youths.

City Hall says the coding capacity building will be running for six weeks. Thereafter, the trainees will receive a certificate of completion.

“The basic to coding program offers youth new career paths to either entrepreneurship through the establishment of startups or employment,” statement from the County said