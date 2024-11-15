The highly anticipated thriller film 2 Asunder is set to make its grand premiere on Friday, November 15th, at Prestige Cinema.

The 88-minute feature delves into the hidden secrets, power struggles, and traditions of Kenya’s elite class, promising a gripping story that will leave viewers captivated.

Directed by Tony Mwaura and Fakii Liwali, 2 Asunder is a bold exploration of family dynamics, marriage, and cultural rituals set against the backdrop of Kenya’s wealthy upper class.

The film’s story follows Jafari, played by Bruce Makau, as he prepares to marry his beloved Amari (Stephanie Ciku Muchiri) at his family estate.

The plot takes a dark twist when Jafari uncovers a shocking family secret, forcing him to confront a dilemma that could either redeem or destroy his family’s legacy.

The film boasts a stellar cast, including Kevin “K1” Maina as the devious best man and celebrated singer Sanaipei Tande as the domineering family matriarch.

The suspenseful narrative is enriched by an original soundtrack produced by the renowned Eric Musyoka, with contributions from top Kenyan artists like Nyashinski and Bensoul.

Shot in stunning locations across Nairobi and Kiambu, the film is visually striking, with captivating cinematography by Jim Bishop.

The screenplay, written by Charles Chanchori, uses a mix of English and the fictional language Kiloka, adding a unique cultural layer to the narrative.

Fans attending the premiere can expect an exciting evening for the ticket price of Kshs. 1,500.