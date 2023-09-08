NGOs, PBOs told to realign operations with Kenya’s development priorities

The Government has formally served notice to all Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) and Public Benefits Organizations (PBOs) in the country to align their operations with Kenya’s development priorities as captured in the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

In a statement issued on Thursday, PS Raymond Omollo said the move will guarantee greater partnership and synergies among different parties working in the aid industry to ensure that donor aid is not only producing better impacts for Kenya but also benefits local communities.

“Our prime focus is on optimizing the value of all projects and programmes funded through international aid to ensure they complement our developmental plan outlined in BETA,” he averred.

In addition, the PS noted that the move was also to promote mutual accountability between the host country and its development partners, “the aid architecture must comply with the global best practices and the established regulatory frameworks.”

According to Omollo, the call for changes in operations was informed following a review of the operations of NGOs and PBOs registered in Kenya by the Government.

In light of this, the Government noted with concern the prevailing misalignment of international donor aid management systems.

“This model, sadly, leans more towards meeting the interests of donor countries than supporting Kenya’s national development agenda and priority needs. This is not only ineffective but also impairs the ownership of development plans for Kenya, as the host country,” Omollo said.

Further, it has the potential to weaken our capacity to accurately monitor and manage donor aid management in the best interest of our national security.

However, the PS also acknowledged the critical role donor aid plays in Kenya’s socioeconomic development.

In conclusion, Omollo said that the Government is progressively heightening its capacity for surveillance against illicit financial flows as one of the strategic interventions to disrupt criminal and terror financing activities.