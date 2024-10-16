NPHI holds Strategic Plan stakeholders’ meeting

The National Public Health Institute (KNPHI) is currently conducting a two-day stakeholder meeting in Naivasha, Nakuru County as part of the strategic planning process which is a pivotal opportunity to ensure synergy, collaboration, and alignment of its strategic goals with national priorities.

Addressing on the background of various public health threats led by public health emergency of international concern such as Mpox and Marburg ,acting Director General for NPHI Dr Kamene Kimenye said the establishment of the body will help Kenya adress fragmented public health functions that are spread across sectors beyond the human health sector.

“NPHI has come at an interesting time when there is existence of public health threats such Mpox and Marburg. Last week we had a session on the response strategy towards Marburg which is with our neighbours Rwanda.As a country,we have to demonstrate the value of early preparation, innovation, and community-driven efforts in safeguarding public health.This forum is aimed at producing fundamental decisions and actions that will shape and guide what we are as well as what we do.A strong public health strategic plan is one that considers health as a holistic effort, rather than one specific investment ” said Dr Kamene.

The Program Manager for Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Fatima Ravat emphasised need for an NPHI being a home for public health activities and workforce through a strong and networked functions such as surveillance, labs and emergency response.

While urging other relevant stakeholders to support the activities of the new Semi Autonomous Government Agencies (SAGA),Fatima reiterated CDC commitment of continued partnerships with Kenya to strengthen its broad based mandate of addressing public health, safety and security threats.

“NPHI should be the focal point to prevent, detect and respond to public health threats and emergencies. Besides development of public health workforce and promoting healthy communities and best health practices, we are determined to carry on with our global role to international health concerns and support governments in over 60 countries Kenya forming part of our critical partners” she remarked

NPHI which came into effect to enhance and safeguard lives by defending against existing and emerging public health threats, through vigilant surveillance, scientific innovations among others is currently taking the lead in the response against Marburg oubreak as one of the models of effective management of public crises.

The strategic plan is expected to focus on addressing health disparities, promoting health equity, enhancing access to quality healthcare, and strengthening preparedness for infectious diseases and emerging pandemics.