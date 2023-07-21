Kenyan rapper Nyashinski has released a new single dubbed “Good To Me”. The song and the video, directed by Justin Campos, showcase the rapper singing the lyrics of the song to the mirror-image of himself.

Some of the lyrics read, “Promise you’ll be good to me, I promise you I’ll be good” intimating that the song is about self-love but also a thought-provoking portrait of mental health and the role of positive thinking and affirmations.

Sharing a clip of the song the rapper said, “Some days are going to be good and some days are going to be hard but at the end of the day, remember to be good to yourself. What you put in is what you get out.”

Nyashinski is one of Kenya’s most renowned award-winning rappers with over a decade’s worth of experience. The rapper recently partnered with the alcohol brand Johnnie Walker who was the name sponsor for his since concluded concert that took place in various counties across the country dubbed Shin City.

The song is available to stream on all digital channels.