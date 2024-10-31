October inflation rate cools to 2.7pc

Kenya’s month-on-month inflation has fallen for the second consecutive month to stand at 2.7pc in October compared to 3.6pc registered in September.

Latest data by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) The reduction was as a result of reduced prices in the Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels and transport indices which declined by 0.3pc respectively.

“The Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels’ Index dropped by 0.3pc between September 2024 and October 2024 attributable to decrease in prices of kerosene and LPG by 4.3pc and 0.4pc respectively. During the same period, however, prices of 50 kWh of electricity and 200 kWh of electricity increased by 0.3pc and 0.2pc respectively,” said KNBS.

On the other hand, the decline in the transport index was triggered by the decrease in prices of petrol and diesel by 4.3pc and 2pc respectively.

However there were notable increases in the Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Index which went up by 0.5pc between September 2024 and October 2024.

“In particular, prices of mangoes, carrots and oranges rose by 9.9pc, 5.7pc and 5.1pc, respectively, between September 2024 and October 2024,” said the bureau.

KNBS says between September and October, prices of sugar, maize flour-sifted and fortified maize flour declined by 2.3pc, 1.8pc and 1.7pc respectively.