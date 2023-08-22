ODM calls for independent investigations into Uasin Gishu student airlift saga

The Orange Democratic Movement on Tuesday called on authorities to a thorough probe into the saga surrounding a botched airlift programme spearheaded by former officials of Uasin Gishu County government.

In a statement, the Raila Odinga-led party asked relevant criminal justice agencies to conduct “a thorough and impartial investigation” in order to uncover the truth and bring justice to the victims. The party reiterates that the people of Kenya deserve transparency, honesty, and ethical leadership.

“It is imperative that the perpetrators of this deceitful scheme, including former Governor Jackson Mandago, be held accountable for their actions,” said the party

According to the opposition outfit, the affected families are not only deserving of restitution but also desire to see the rule of law upheld and justice served.

“The Uasin Gishu student airlift scam has exposed the vulnerabilities within the system that allow unscrupulous individuals to exploit the aspirations of innocent citizens for personal gain,” the statement read

The orange party says the student airlift scandal serves as a stark reminder that the fight against corruption and fraudulent activities within the political realm is far from over.

In fact the party notes that the latest scandal has raised questions about the integrity and accountability of public officials, particularly those entrusted with leadership positions.

“The ODM Party unreservedly condemns the actions of the former Governor and underscores the belief that this incident is not an isolated occurrence,” the party maintained