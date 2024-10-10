The organisers of Tusker Oktobafest have unveiled an alternative regional schedule after the much-anticipated main event, originally planned for October 26th and 27th was cancelled.
Instead of a single large gathering, Oktobafest will now feature a series of regional activations across 10 outlets in five different regions, taking place on October 19th & 26th and November 2nd.
In an official statement, the organisers assured beer enthusiasts that this year’s celebrations would be brought closer to their communities.
“This year, our goal is to ensure that the celebration reaches beyond Nairobi, delivering on our commitment to showcase the best of beer and local talent throughout Kenya.”
The regional activities will take place in the following locations.
Saturday 19th October
Enkare – Kitengela
Texas Barbeque – Kikuyu
Timbo XO – Eldoret
Saturday 26th October
Burudani Address – Juja
Quiver Lounge – Thika Road
Moran – Nanyuki
Club Da Place – Kisumu
Saturday 2nd November
New Sarvid Gardens – Kiambu Road
Daylight Grill – Thika
New Big Tree – Mombasa
Previously, in a statement on October 4th, the organisers announced the cancellation of the main Oktobafest event at the Ngong Racecourse.
They also reassured ticket holders of a full refund within 14 days.