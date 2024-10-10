The organisers of Tusker Oktobafest have unveiled an alternative regional schedule after the much-anticipated main event, originally planned for October 26th and 27th was cancelled.

Instead of a single large gathering, Oktobafest will now feature a series of regional activations across 10 outlets in five different regions, taking place on October 19th & 26th and November 2nd.

In an official statement, the organisers assured beer enthusiasts that this year’s celebrations would be brought closer to their communities.

“This year, our goal is to ensure that the celebration reaches beyond Nairobi, delivering on our commitment to showcase the best of beer and local talent throughout Kenya.”

The regional activities will take place in the following locations.

Saturday 19th October

Enkare – Kitengela

Texas Barbeque – Kikuyu

Timbo XO – Eldoret

Saturday 26th October

Burudani Address – Juja

Quiver Lounge – Thika Road

Moran – Nanyuki

Club Da Place – Kisumu

Saturday 2nd November

New Sarvid Gardens – Kiambu Road

Daylight Grill – Thika

New Big Tree – Mombasa

Previously, in a statement on October 4th, the organisers announced the cancellation of the main Oktobafest event at the Ngong Racecourse.

They also reassured ticket holders of a full refund within 14 days.