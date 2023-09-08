Parliament to audit Ksh 117B debts owed by state owned millers

Lawmakers have endeavored to come up with a comprehensive plan to write off debts owed by state owned millers amounting Ksh 117 billion.

National Assembly speaker Moses Wetangula asked Navakholo MP Emmanuel Wangwe who sponsored the Sugar Bill to define the kind of debts and to whom they are owed.

This, he said, is because some debts include services provided by companies or individuals who are not farmers.

He was speaking during the two-day inaugural Lake region economic bloc sugar conference in Kakamega County.

Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa dismissed the notion that a number of private millers have been unethical in the sugar sector.

He clarified that stakeholders should examine the effects of the Competition Act 2012 on the business relationship between public and private millers.

Kakamega Deputy Governor Ayub Savula called for a return to the Kenya Sugar Board, and also a scrap on sugar development levy.

Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah opposed a move to reintroduce zoning of sugarcane saying it will hurt farmers.

Kofia Sabu; a sugarcane farmer from Malava warned against reintroducing zoning saying farmers should not be limited to specific companies.