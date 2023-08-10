Parliament to formulate laws governing travel of elected leaders 

Parliament is mulling over the establishment of laws that will ban elected leaders from traveling in one vehicle or plane to reduce the extent of damages in case of a tragedy.

The lawmakers made the proposal during a discussion on the floor of the house Thursday following a recent tragic road accident that involved a vehicle aboard three MCAs and a Boda boda where one MCA was killed and two others sustained serious injuries.

MPs raised concern over the welfare of the ward representatives saying there’s in need to relook at their well being even as they called for stringent laws to regulate the boda boda industry.

Report by Gladys Mungai